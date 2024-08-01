Four years since Pettimudy landslip, kin waiting for Central aid

Even after four years since the Pettimudy landslip, near Munnar, on August 6, 2020 that killed 70 people, the financial assistance of ₹2 lakh announced by the Union government has not reached the families of the victims.

The Kerala government had announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of those who died in the landslip in the area under the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP). The Tamil Nadu government announced ₹3 lakh each and the Union government ₹2 lakh each. However, four years since the tragedy, the kin of the victims said that they were yet to receive the assistance announced by the Central government.

Shanmuganathan who lost two sons, Dineshkumar and Nithishkumar, in the landslip said that he had not yet received the assistance announced by the Union government. “We received the financial aid announced by the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments. Despite repeated attempts, we didn’t get the financial assistance announced by the Union government,” said Mr. Shanmuganathan.

Shanmuganathan had grabbed headlines after he had searched for over six months for his son, Dineshkumar. Even after the authorities wound up the search operations, he used to travel 23 km from Munnar to the landslip site every day to search for his son among the debris.

Rejimon, a resident of Pettimudy, lost his mother, Chandra (61), and his brother’s daughter, Anjumol (21), in the landslip. “We have not yet received any assistance from the Central government,” said Mr. Rejimon. Anjumol, who had lost her mother at a young age, used to live with her grandmother Chandra at number 7 lane in Pathumury Layams.

30 houses buried

The landslip occurred in the early hours of August 6, 2020 and 30 houses in Pettimudy’s four tea estate layams were buried. According to data from the KDHP company, 82 people lived in the layams. Only 12 people could be rescued. Sixty-six bodies were recovered during the 16-day rescue operation, but four persons — Dineshkumar (22), Kasthuri (26), Priyadarshini (7), and Karthika (21) — could not be traced.

Details given

According to sources in the Revenue department, after the landslip the Central government authorities had sought the details of the kin of the victims. “The taluk officials submitted all the details, including the bank account information. But no further update has yet been received in Devikulam taluk, and the kin say that they have not yet received the money,” said a source.