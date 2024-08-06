Four years on, painful memories return to Pettimudy landslide site

Days after a series of landslides claimed hundreds of lives and left a large number of people homeless in Wayanad, tragic memories returned to the tea estate of Pettimudy near Munnar on the fourth anniversary of a landslide that had taken away 70 lives in 2020. On Tuesday, August 6, family members and officials of the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) conducted prayers at a cemetery for the victims erected at Pettimudy. The tombs here, where 64 victims are laid to rest, was constructed by the company, complete with the name and details of each person buried there.

Among the relatives who gave their respects to the buried were Shanmughanandan, who lost his two sons to the disaster. Gopika and Hemalatha, the siblings who lost their parents in the landslide also reached the burial site and offered prayers.

Reacting to the Wayanad catastrophe, Mr. Shanmughanandan said that the government must ensure the rehabilitation of the affected people in Wayanad. “After the landslide in Pettimudy, groups and governments announced packages and support for the victims. But the reality is that after two months, most people forget it. In Pettimudy, the government did not construct homes for the survivors while it directed the KDHP to construct homes. In Wayanad, the government should also ensure the protection of the children who lost their parents,” he said.

His sons Dinesh Kumar, 22 and Nitish Kumar, 20, who came to Pettimudy to attend the birthday function of a child, lost their lives in the landslide. The body of Dinesh Kumar was never recovered.

Murukeshan, a survivor of the landslide, said beyond all the announcements made on rehabilitation of Wayanad survivors, the government must be committed to fulfilling it. Mr. Murukeshan, his wife Murukeshwari and son Ganeshan escaped the landslide with injuries. His daughter Kavitha was then in Tamil Nadu. “I only received a house from the government at Kuttiyarvalley, which is situated around 35 kilometres away from Pettimudy and not fit for living. After the incident, I received no financial assistance from the government. The landslide washed away all of my assets. I sold my wife’s only gold chain and purchased a jeep to overcome our financial stagnation. Before the landslide, our family led a much better life. The governments must prioritise to secure the future of the survivors in any landslide tragedy,” said Mr. Murukeshan.

Pettimudy witnessed a landslide on August 6, 2020, which buried estate layams (cluster homes) and claimed 66 lives, with four people still missing. Only 12 people from the area survived the tragedy. Four years on, authorities are yet to recover the bodies of the four victims. According to officials, the rescue works that continued for over 16 days could not trace the bodies of Dinesh Kumar, Kasthuri, 26, Karthika, 21, and Priyadarshini, 7.