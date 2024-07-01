GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-year undergraduate programmes formally launched in Kerala

CM laments the absence of ‘in-house excellence’ in higher educational institutions

Published - July 01, 2024 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who formally launched the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in the State’s higher educational institutions, releasing a handbook in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, flanked by Mayor Arya Rajendran, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and V-C Mohanan Kunnummel.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who formally launched the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in the State’s higher educational institutions, releasing a handbook in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, flanked by Mayor Arya Rajendran, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and V-C Mohanan Kunnummel. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA

Kerala ushered in the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in its higher educational institutions amid much fanfare on July 1 (Monday).

The academic reform, which has been in the works for nearly two years, brings fundamental changes to the curricula and course structure of arts and science programmes in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who formally launched the four-year degree programmes at a State-level launch held at the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, emphasised the need to modernise traditional courses.

While the current reforms will overhaul the teaching, learning and evaluation processes, the next phase must focus on restructuring existing courses and programmes.

Mr. Vijayan bemoaned the lack of “in-house excellence” in the State’s institutions, despite having many students from Kerala performing well in eminent research organisations in the country and abroad. He attributed the prevalence of an examination-oriented teaching and learning process to the trend. The academic community must, instead, pursue a method of continuous learning to match the excellence of researchers elsewhere.

The FYUP, he pointed out, will enable students to design their own academic careers and curriculum in accordance with their subject choices and talents. The programmes offer separate pathways for those who intended to imbibe skills required for employment, as well as teaching and research avenues. They will replace the conventional practice of pursuing core and complementary subjects with major and minor degrees.

A major thrust will be ensured on developing language aptitude, critical thinking, skill development, analytical skill, and entrepreneurship among students, he added.

Delivering the presidential address, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said that postgraduate studies will be reformed in the next phase of the ongoing reforms.

She added that a committee has been tasked with undertaking a study on changes to be introduced in the field of teacher education. An international conclave will be held in August to deliberate upon the next phase of reforms in the higher education sector.

Dr. Bindu added that a thorough revision of University Acts and Regulations will be conducted to simplify and expedite services for the academic community. Kerala Resources for Education Administration and Planning (K-REAP), a governance software that will bring the activities of institutions under a single platform, will be soon launched.

Antony Raju, MLA, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese, Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K., Higher Education Principal Secretary Ishita Roy and Government College for Women principal Anuradha V.K. were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.