Four-year undergraduate programmes formally launched in Kerala

Kerala ushered in the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in its higher educational institutions amid much fanfare on July 1 (Monday).

The academic reform, which has been in the works for nearly two years, brings fundamental changes to the curricula and course structure of arts and science programmes in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who formally launched the four-year degree programmes at a State-level launch held at the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, emphasised the need to modernise traditional courses.

While the current reforms will overhaul the teaching, learning and evaluation processes, the next phase must focus on restructuring existing courses and programmes.

Mr. Vijayan bemoaned the lack of “in-house excellence” in the State’s institutions, despite having many students from Kerala performing well in eminent research organisations in the country and abroad. He attributed the prevalence of an examination-oriented teaching and learning process to the trend. The academic community must, instead, pursue a method of continuous learning to match the excellence of researchers elsewhere.

The FYUP, he pointed out, will enable students to design their own academic careers and curriculum in accordance with their subject choices and talents. The programmes offer separate pathways for those who intended to imbibe skills required for employment, as well as teaching and research avenues. They will replace the conventional practice of pursuing core and complementary subjects with major and minor degrees.

A major thrust will be ensured on developing language aptitude, critical thinking, skill development, analytical skill, and entrepreneurship among students, he added.

Delivering the presidential address, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said that postgraduate studies will be reformed in the next phase of the ongoing reforms.

She added that a committee has been tasked with undertaking a study on changes to be introduced in the field of teacher education. An international conclave will be held in August to deliberate upon the next phase of reforms in the higher education sector.

Dr. Bindu added that a thorough revision of University Acts and Regulations will be conducted to simplify and expedite services for the academic community. Kerala Resources for Education Administration and Planning (K-REAP), a governance software that will bring the activities of institutions under a single platform, will be soon launched.

Antony Raju, MLA, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese, Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K., Higher Education Principal Secretary Ishita Roy and Government College for Women principal Anuradha V.K. were also present.