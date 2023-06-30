Four-year undergraduate courses at SGOU  from next year

June 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The academic council of Sreenarayanaguru Open University on Friday approved the decision of the Syndicate to start four-year undergraduate programmes from the next academic year. The academic council appointed an eight-member committee with Syndicate member M. Jayaprakash as convener and registrar Dimpy V. Divakaran as secretary to prepare the curriculum framework. It has also been decided to give equivalency certificate for the exams of Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority and Hindi Prachar Sabha. Vice-Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha presided over the meeting.

