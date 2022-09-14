Four-year-old Minsa laid to rest

She died of extreme heat after being locked up in a school bus in Qatar

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
September 14, 2022 19:33 IST

Family members on Wednesday bid a tearful adieu to Minsa Mariam Jacob, a four-year-old girl who died inside a school bus in Qatar.

Minsa, the daughter of Abhilash Chacko and Soumya, a couple hailing from Chingavanam, died of extreme heat after being locked up inside the school bus. The body of the deceased girl was brought to her paternal home at Pannimattom, near here, by 12 noon and the funeral was held later in the evening.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as the kid’s relatives wept openly near the coffin that was kept for a public view. Choked with emotion, many of them found it hard to hold back their tears while a few others were found pacifying parents of the deceased kid.

Minsa, a kindergarten student of Springfield Kindergarten Al Wakrah, had slept off in the bus on her way to school. Unaware of the child’s presence inside the bus, staff of the bus locked the vehicle after dropping other children in school. They found the child only when they returned to the bus by noon. Though she was rushed to hospital, her life could not be saved.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into the incident and is reported to have arrested three persons in this connection.

