Four-year-old girl allegedly raped in Malappuram; migrant worker held

August 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A four-year-old girl living with her immigrant parents at Chelari was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man on Thursday. The police arrested the man hailing from Madhya Pradesh on a complaint by the girl’s parents. The police said the arrest was made after the child identified her tormentor from his photograph.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday afternoon as the girl was playing near her quarters where several immigrant families lived in a cluster. The accused, a friend of the girl’s parents, lured her into his quarters by offering her a soft drink. He allegedly abused her there.

The girl’s parents came to her rescue as she cried in pain. The traumatised girl was taken to hospital, where her condition was declared safe.

The police acted swiftly following a complaint by the girl’s parents, especially as there was so much rage and indignation among people in the wake of a recent alleged rape and murder of a little girl at Aluva in Ernakulam.

The police said they had slapped various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the accused and would continue the probe.

