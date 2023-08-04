HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-year-old girl allegedly raped in Malappuram; migrant worker held

The accused, a friend of the girl’s parents, lured her into his quarters by offering her a soft drink

August 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old girl living with her immigrant parents at Chelari was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man on Thursday. The police arrested the man hailing from Madhya Pradesh on a complaint by the girl’s parents. The police said the arrest was made after the child identified her tormentor from his photograph.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday afternoon as the girl was playing near her quarters where several immigrant families lived in a cluster. The accused, a friend of the girl’s parents, lured her into his quarters by offering her a soft drink. He allegedly abused her there.

The girl’s parents came to her rescue as she cried in pain. The traumatised girl was taken to hospital, where her condition was declared safe.

The police acted swiftly following a complaint by the girl’s parents, especially as there was so much rage and indignation among people in the wake of a recent alleged rape and murder of a little girl at Aluva in Ernakulam.

The police said they had slapped various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the accused and would continue the probe.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.