ADVERTISEMENT

Four wards in Kozhikode declared disaster-affected

Published - August 29, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to declare four grama panchayat wards around Vilanagad village in Kozhikode district as disaster-affected areas. The decision comes in the wake of the huge destruction caused by the multiple landslips in the area. Wards 9, 10, and 11 under Vanimel panchayat and ward 3 under Narippatta panchayat will get special rehabilitation support after the move. The benefits under consideration for the affected people include rental allowance for temporary stay, financial assistance for the families of victims, and free ration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US