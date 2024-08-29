GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four wards in Kozhikode declared disaster-affected

Published - August 29, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to declare four grama panchayat wards around Vilanagad village in Kozhikode district as disaster-affected areas. The decision comes in the wake of the huge destruction caused by the multiple landslips in the area. Wards 9, 10, and 11 under Vanimel panchayat and ward 3 under Narippatta panchayat will get special rehabilitation support after the move. The benefits under consideration for the affected people include rental allowance for temporary stay, financial assistance for the families of victims, and free ration.

