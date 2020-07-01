Four test positive in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 July 2020 23:26 IST

Ambalathara, Puthenpally, Manikyavilakam, Beemapally East containment zones

Four people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday. While two of them came from abroad, and one person from Karnataka, the fourth person is a fish vendor with a history of regular trips to Kanyakumari as part of fish trade.

The 47-year-old fish vendor from Poonthura used to bring the fish stock for daily sales from Kanyakumari. On June 29, he got admitted to a hospital with severe fever. The samples were collected on the same day.

Among those who tested positive, a 38-year-old man from Chempazhanthy had reached the city from Doha on June 19, after which he was in home quarantine. On June 26, he developed symptoms and samples were collected the same day.

A 25-year-old man from Edava had returned from Doha on June 27. On June 28, he fell unconscious, following which COVID-19 test was carried out.

A 28-year-old man from Pirappancode had returned from Bengaluru on June 27, when he started showing symptoms. The next day his samples were taken.

As many as 887 people were newly put under observation in the district on Wednesday. A total of 26,803 people are in quarantine in their houses and 1,972 in institutional quarantine centres, while 84 people completed their isolation period without any symptoms. In various hospitals across the districts, 221 people are under observation. Thirty-seven people were admitted to the city’s hospitals on Wednesday with symptoms, while 34 were discharged.

A total of 372 samples were sent for tests on Wednesday. The results of 426 samples were received.

Curbs withdrawn

Ambalathara, Puthenpally, Manikyavilakam, and Beemapally East wards have been declared containment zones. The adjoining wards, Kamaleswaram and Poonthura, have been denoted as needing special attention in a public health perspective. Containment zone restrictions were withdrawn from Karikkakom and Kadakampally wards after the situation eased there.

Checking at night

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the night-time checking from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. had been stepped up. Cases under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance will be charged against those travelling during this time, except on emergencies. Action was taken against the owners of 12 vehicles for violating the curbs on Tuesday night.