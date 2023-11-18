Four suspended for ragging; police book 20 students

November 18, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Government Polytechnic College, Neyyattinkara, has suspended four students who have been booked by the police for allegedly ragging a junior in the institution.

Disciplinary action was initiated against the senior students, Abin, Adithyan, Anandu and Kiran, after they were found to have brutally manhandled a first-year instrumentation engineering student.

The alleged incident had taken place on November 14 in the college in Perumpazhuthoor when the group of senior students subjected the victim to ragging in a class room.

The first- year student, who sustained serious injuries after being kicked on his abdomen and genitals, has been undergoing treatment ever since. While he was initially admitted in the Neyyattinkara general hospital, he was later shifted to an Ayurvedic treatment centre.

Following a complaint from the College Principal, the Neyyattinkara police registered a case against 20 identifiable persons including the four suspended students.

