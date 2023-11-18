HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four suspended for ragging; police book 20 students

November 18, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Polytechnic College, Neyyattinkara, has suspended four students who have been booked by the police for allegedly ragging a junior in the institution.

Disciplinary action was initiated against the senior students, Abin, Adithyan, Anandu and Kiran, after they were found to have brutally manhandled a first-year instrumentation engineering student.

The alleged incident had taken place on November 14 in the college in Perumpazhuthoor when the group of senior students subjected the victim to ragging in a class room.

The first- year student, who sustained serious injuries after being kicked on his abdomen and genitals, has been undergoing treatment ever since. While he was initially admitted in the Neyyattinkara general hospital, he was later shifted to an Ayurvedic treatment centre.

Following a complaint from the College Principal, the Neyyattinkara police registered a case against 20 identifiable persons including the four suspended students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.