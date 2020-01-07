Four students to present research papers at Fablearn Asia

Four students from Atal Tinkering Labs at Amrita Vidyalyam, Puthiyakavu, will be travelling to Thailand next week to present their research papers at the Fablearn Asia 2020 conference.

Three Class 9 students, Sanjula Sreekumar, Madhumati Anand, and Vyzag Ajith, have designed an eco-friendly biodegradable tensegrity solution for safely air dropping fragile medical supplies using unmanned aerial vehicles. They will present their research paper titled ‘Taking off with Biodegradable Tensegrities: An Eco-friendly Emergency Medical Delivery Solution’ at a student panel session during the conference.

Another student, Thejus Shyamlal from Class 5, has created over 10 innovations in the past two years for different societal applications. He will present his research paper titled ‘My experiences with making Electronics and Steam Boats, Lego robots and a Helper Robot,’ which captures his journey in making and tinkering.

Fablearn Asia 2020 International Symposium will be held from 10 to 12 January at King Mongkut’s University of Technology, Thonburi, Bangkok. “Because of Atal Tinkering Labs, we had a chance to be part of a student aero-club and disaster preparedness club in our school. There we were taught how to make our own drones and come up with innovative ideas such as using drones for humanitarian applications such as providing emergency medical relief during disasters such as the the floods in 2018,” said Madhumati Anand.