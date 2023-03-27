ADVERTISEMENT

Four smart village offices opened in Alappuzha

March 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will start a special mission to hasten the distribution of title deeds to landless people in the State, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was inaugurating the newly constructed smart village office at Karthikappally on Monday.

Mr. Rajan said the government was committed to providing land to all eligible people in the State. He said 11 more village offices in the district would be transformed into smart offices in two months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating another smart village office at Cherthala South, the Minister said that Alappuzha would be declared a revenue e-literate district in two months. Mr. Rajan also inaugurated smart village offices at Thekkekara and Pandanad.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, MLAs Ramesh Chennithala and M.S. Arunkumar, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, and others attended the functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US