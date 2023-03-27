HamberMenu
Four smart village offices opened in Alappuzha

March 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will start a special mission to hasten the distribution of title deeds to landless people in the State, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was inaugurating the newly constructed smart village office at Karthikappally on Monday.

Mr. Rajan said the government was committed to providing land to all eligible people in the State. He said 11 more village offices in the district would be transformed into smart offices in two months.

Inaugurating another smart village office at Cherthala South, the Minister said that Alappuzha would be declared a revenue e-literate district in two months. Mr. Rajan also inaugurated smart village offices at Thekkekara and Pandanad.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, MLAs Ramesh Chennithala and M.S. Arunkumar, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, and others attended the functions.

