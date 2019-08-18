Four shutters of Peechi Dam raised

As water flow to the reservoir increased four shutters of Peechi Dam were raised on Saturday.

The shutters were raised by 10 cm each. Two shutters were raised by 5 cm on Thursday.

The catchment areas of the dam are getting good rain.

Built over the Manali River, the dam was commissioned in 1957 as an irrigation project meant for taking water to the paddy fields in and around Thrissur city.

Drinking water

It also caters to the drinking water needs of Thrissur city. It is one of the oldest dams in the State.

The dam has a water level of 78.18 m on Saturday.

The full reservoir level is 79.25. The dam has 84.90 % water of its full capacity.