Four SFI activists injured in attack

Kozhikode

Four activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) from the Malabar Christian College were grievously injured when a group of people attacked them at their rented residential place in the city on Monday night.

Though the SFI district functionaries alleged on Tuesday that the attackers were activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the organisation has reportedly denied any role in the incident. The injured SFI activists, Sanjay, Thanseer, Ashir, and Abhishek were treated at the Government General Hospital.

According to sources, these undergraduate students were sleeping at a rented house near the NGO Union hall in the city on Monday night. The attackers barged into their room after breaking open the door and assaulted them. SFI functionaries alleged that this was a retaliation to an incident that happened on the college campus.

One of the KSU leaders had reportedly driven his car into the college. The SFI leaders objected to this, leading to a scuffle between both. The KSU leader later came with a group of people and attacked the SFI activists.