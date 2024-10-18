Four sentenced to 30-year RI for forcing Dalit girl into sex trade

The Fast Track Special Court, Kattakada, sentenced four persons, who forced a minor Dalit girl into a sex racket, to rigorous imprisonment for 30 years and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each on Friday.

Special Judge R. Ramesh Kumar pronounced the verdict against Sreekala, alias Kala, 47, of Meppukada; Shahidha Beevi, alias Shyni, 52, of Malayinkeezhu; Sadashivan, 71, of Maranalloor; and Sumesh, alias Ramesh, 33, of Vellanad who were found guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Default on fines

While the fine amounts will be handed over to the survivor, the court recommended the District Legal Service Authority to provide adequate compensation to her. A default on fines will lead to additional imprisonment for one year and five months.

The survivor, who hailed from an impoverished household, was lured into sex trade in 2015 by the gang that peddled her to around 15 clients. The racketeers had themselves raped her several times.

Girl approaches police

The racket came to light around two years later when the girl, then aged 17, had approached the Vilappilsala police in August 2017 to complaint against a youth who allegedly impregnated her. Later, on being provided counselling, the survivor revealed that she had been sexually abused by several others.

The police, led by the then Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) J.K. Dinil, registered two separate cases. The probe continued for the others who sexually exploited the girl, official sources said.

While Mr. Dinil was the investigation officer, his successor Dy.SP Anil Kumar submitted the chargesheet in court. The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor D.R. Pramod, examined 36 witnesses and presented 58 exhibits and 13 material objects.