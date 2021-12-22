Four SDPI activists held in Kerala BJP leader murder case

ALAPPUZHA

22 December 2021 10:07 IST

At least 12 assailants were involved in the murder of Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha

The Kerala police team, probing the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha on December 19, detained four SDPI activists on Tuesday. A police official said that their arrest would be recorded by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police recovered four motorbikes allegedly used by the assailants from Mannancherry. Bloodstains have been found on one of the bikes. At least 12 assailants were involved in the murder of Sreenivas.

Sreenivas was hacked to death in his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha allegedly in retaliation for the murder of Social Democratic Party of India State secretary K.S. Shan in Mannancherry on December 18. On Monday, the police had arrested two RSS activists in connection with Shan’s murder.

Police on Tuesday conducted searches at more than 250 locations in the district to nab culprits involved in the crime.

On Monday, the police had arrested two RSS activists, Rajendraprasad, alias Prasad, 39, of Mannancherry, and Ratheesh, alias Kuttan, 31,, of Mararikulam South. The police have identified a total of 10 people involved in the murder of Shan and efforts are on to nab the rest eight accused.