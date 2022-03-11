Four science parks to be set up

The project will be completed within three years

Creating a plethora of new industrial opportunities in the science and technology sector, the State government will set up four science parks in the State at an investment of ₹1,000 crores. Double block science parks will be set up near the international airports in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kannur, while a digital science park will be established adjacent to the digital university, announced Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

Each science park will have an investment of ₹200 crore and an area of 10 lakh sq. ft. in two blocks. The project will be completed within three years.

These parks will be established either in IT parks of the State or in other parks which are in the acquisition phase. If such facilities are not available, 10 acres of land will be acquired for the setting up of these parks. Special accommodation will be provided in parks for 100 clients from business, research and educational sectors, said Mr. Balagopal.

There would be different centers in parks for various areas of applied scientific research. Each centre to be set up on a PPP model, will be provided one floor with an area of approximately one lakh sq.ft.

An equipment procurement fund of ₹200 crore will be formed for facilitating these parks. Investment will be sought from private industrial units and the central government for procurement of equipment. A facility management company on the CIAL model will also be set up under the name ‘Kerala Science Parks Company Ltd.’ to facilitate the overall facilities, said Mr. Balagopal.