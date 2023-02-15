ADVERTISEMENT

Four RSS men arrested over alleged suicide of another RSS worker

February 15, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch (CB) of the Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in connection with the suicide of Prakash, an RSS worker from Kundamankadavu in the capital.

The arrested persons have been identified as Krishnakumar (39), his brother Sreekumar (41), Rajesh (31), and Satheeshkumar (27). Crime Branch officials said that the accused had beaten up Prakash at around 5 p.m. on January 3, 2022, accusing him of having illicit relationships with some women. He had allegedly committed suicide two hours after this.

The police team is also looking into whether the incident is connected to the firebombing of the Kundamankadavu ashram of Sandeepananda Giri in October 2018. In November last year, Prakash’s brother Prasanth had, in an alleged statement to the Crime Branch, claimed that Prakash had told him that he had, along with a few other RSS workers in the area, planned and executed the arson out of spite for Sandeepananda’s much-televised statements during the Sabarimala agitation. However, Prasanth retracted these statements later. According to the Crime Branch officials, the four accused as well as Prakash were close to one another as active workers of the RSS.

