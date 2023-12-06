Four restored Malayalam classics to be screened at IFFK

December 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four Malayalam classic films digitised and restored by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will be screened at the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Olavum Theeravum, Yavanika, Vasthuhara and Bhoothakkannadi are the films to be screened in the Restored Classics section.

Olavum Theeravum won Kerala State Film Awards for the best feature film, best cinematography (Mankada Ravi Varma), script (M.T. Vasudevan Nair) and second best actress (Philomina) in 1970. The film is regarded as a landmark film in Malayalam film history.

The mystery thriller Yavanika directed by K.G. George, starring Bharath Gopi, Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu, and Jalaja won several awards, including Kerala State Film Award for the best film in 1982. This film will be screened as a tribute to master craftsman K.G George in the Homage section.

Aravindan’s last movie

Vasthuhara, the last work of G. Aravindan, is a social drama exploring the life of Venu, a Malayali government officer sent on a mission in Calcutta to rehabilitate refugees to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and three Kerala State Film Awards— best film, best director and best story.

Written and directed by A.K. Lohithadas, Bhoothakkannadi won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 45th National Film Awards. The film also won Kerala State Film Award for best film, best screenplay, and second best actress.