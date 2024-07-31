Four relief camps opened in Alappuzha

The heavy rain that lashed Alappuzha in the last couple of days has inundated several low-lying areas.

The district administration opened four relief camps - two each in Ambalappuzha and Chengannur taluks. As of Wednesday evening, 31 people from seven families were living in the camps.

An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side has led to waterlogging in some places in the upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions. Water levels in all major rivers in the regions, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained high. Officials said there was no panic situation and they were closely monitoring water levels in rivers.

Waterlogging has also been reported from low-lying areas in Chengannur, Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks.

The Agriculture department opened a control room to assess the damage to crops and oversee related activities. Contact numbers: 9497864490, 9447400212.