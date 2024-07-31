GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four relief camps opened in Alappuzha

Published - July 31, 2024 06:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The heavy rain that lashed Alappuzha in the last couple of days has inundated several low-lying areas.

The district administration opened four relief camps - two each in Ambalappuzha and Chengannur taluks. As of Wednesday evening, 31 people from seven families were living in the camps.

An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side has led to waterlogging in some places in the upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions. Water levels in all major rivers in the regions, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained high. Officials said there was no panic situation and they were closely monitoring water levels in rivers.

Waterlogging has also been reported from low-lying areas in Chengannur, Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks.

The Agriculture department opened a control room to assess the damage to crops and oversee related activities. Contact numbers: 9497864490, 9447400212.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.