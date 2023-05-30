ADVERTISEMENT

Four rehabilitation villages to be established in State 

May 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announces the project; four locations have already been identified for the establishment of these villages, with the project scheduled to be completed within the next three years

Mini M K 2095

Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish four rehabilitation villages in the State.

She was speaking after inaugurating a workshop aimed at preparing a comprehensive roadmap for the initiative here on Monday.

The Minister also confirmed that four locations had already been identified for the establishment of these villages, with the project scheduled to be completed within the next three years.

The identified sites for the rehabilitation villages include Muliyar, Nilambur, Punalur, and Kattakkada, where suitable land has already been identified. These villages will encompass a wide range of facilities, such as therapy centres, vocational training institutes, special schools, day training centres, inclusive playgrounds, parent empowerment programmes, rehabilitation facilities, and dedicated health-care facilities.

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) at Kalletumkara will serve as a centre of excellence in this endeavour. Appreciating the works done by the NIPMR in the rehabilitation sector, the Minister said she would try to enhance the budgetary provision for the NIPMR.

Presiding over the workshop, Kerala State Handicapped Welfare Corporation chairperson Jaya Dali M.V. expressed her support for the project. Chetan Kumar Meena IAS; Ali Abdullah, chairman of the Orphanage Control Board; and Moideen Kutty K., managing director of the Handicapped Welfare Corporation; and C. Chandrababu, executive director, NIPMR; also spoke.

The workshop was attended by more than 40 experts in the field of disability and organisations working in disability sector.

