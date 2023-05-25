ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons injured in fox attack at Ramapuram

May 25, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fox that strayed into Ramapuram panchayat, near Pala, on Thursday attacked and injured four persons. Panchayat authorities said the fox strayed into the human habitat at Ezhacherry from the rubber plantations around 7.30 a.m and turned aggressive, before moving to the Chakkampuzha region. The persons who sustained injuries in the attack were identified as Naduvilamakkal Baby Mathew, Nedumballil Jose, Thengumpallil Mathukutty, and his wife Juby. Baby Mathew sustained injuries all over his face.

