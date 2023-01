January 01, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Four people suffered minor injuries when firecrackers accidentally fell amidst the crowd gathered to attend a festival organised at St. John’s Church, Palavayal, in Kasaragod on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. The victims suffered minor leg injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.