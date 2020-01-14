Four pedestrians fatally knocked down by speeding car in Thrissur

A speeding car fatally knocked down four pedestrians, belonging to two families, at Kottanellur near Thrissur early on Tuesday.
The deceased were Subran, 54, his daughter Prajitha, 29, Babu, 52, and his son Vipin, 29. One person was critically injured in the accident.
The speeding car rammed into a group of people, who were returning after attending a temple festival of Ayyappan Kavu in Thumboor, around 1 a.m. Though they were rushed to hospital, the four could not be saved.
The Aloor police took into custody four youth from Irinjalakuda who were in the car. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem in the afternoon.
