Four officials in Kerala get show-cause notice for Perinthalmanna ballot box disappearance

Officials granted seven days to file reply: Malappuram Collector

January 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Malappuram District Collector V.R. Premkumar on Tuesday served show-cause notices on four officials for the misplacement of a box of uncounted special ballots of the 2021 Assembly elections in the Perinthalmanna constituency.

Acting on the basis of a preliminary report of the Perinthalmanna Subcollector, Mr. Premkumar issued the notices to two officials each attached to the offices of the Perinthalmanna Sub-Treasury and the Malappuram District Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies. The officials were granted seven days to file their reply to the show-cause notices, said the Malappuram Collector’s office said.

The missing ballot box from the Sub-Treasury office at Perinthalmanna was noticed when officials opened the locker to shift it to the custody of the Kerala High Court based on its order earlier. Later, it was traced to the office of the District Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Malappuram, located 22 km away.

It is learnt that the misplacement of the ballot box has been attributed to carelessness of the government officials. The Malappuram Collector will submit a detailed report to the Chief Election Officer.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram won the Perinthalmanna segment with a wafer-thin margin of 38 votes. Subsequently, the LDF-backed independent candidate K.P. Muhammed Musthafa had approached the High Court challenging Mr. Kanthapuram’s victory.

