Four of family killed as bus rams into car in Kerala

Accident near Cherumchuvadu in Vaikom along Vaikom-Cherthala route on Tuesday morning claimed four lives of a family.

The accident took place around 5.45 a.m along the Vaikom–Cherthala route

Four of a family, including two women, were killed when a speeding bus rammed into a car near Cherumchuvadu in Vaikom early on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sooraj, his father Viswanathan, mother Girija and Ajitha, all natives of Udayamperoor in Ernakulam. The accident took place around 5.45 a.m along the Vaikom–Cherthala route. The bus was proceeding to Ernakulam from Vaikom.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the bus driver lost control over the vehicle as the car landed in front of it out of nowhere, entering the arterial path from a pocket road at a very high speed. After running over the car, the bus then went on to hit the compound wall of a way-side property.

The mangled remains of the car had to be cut open to take out the four persons inside. They were declared brought dead at a hospital. The deceased were on their way to a temple near Cherthala when the accident took place.

Ten persons on board the bus too sustained injuries in the impact of the collision. The Vaikom police have booked a case .

