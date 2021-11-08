Four of a family found dead

KOLLAM

08 November 2021 23:01 IST

Suspected case of murder-suicide in Kottarakara

In a suspected case of multiple murders and suicide, four members of a family were found dead at their house in Kottarakraa here on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Rajendran (55), his wife Anitha (50), son Aditya Raj (24) and daughter Amrita Raj (21). Reportedly, Rajendran, an autorickshaw driver with mental health issues, hacked his family to death before committing suicide.

While Rajendran was found hanging, the bodies of his wife and two children were found in the hall and bedroom. When Aditya Raj failed to turn up for work, his friends came looking for him and later contacted the police. The police recovered a machete from the house, allegedly the murder weapon, which was wiped clean. The Kottarakara police have registered a case in the incident.