Four of family drown in Karamana River

Updated - August 04, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family drowned while taking a bath in the Karamana River in Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as civil police officer Anil Kumar, 50, who was the driver of Harshita Attaluri, IG, his son Amal, 13, and his brother’s children Adwaith, 22 and Anand, 25. The incident took place at Moonnattumukku at 5.30 p.m. It is suspected that one of them first slipped into the deep waters of the river, and the other three drowned while trying to save each other. The dead bodies are kept at Aryanad Primary Health Centre.

