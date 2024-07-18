Four northern districts on orange alert on July 19

Four northern districts of Kerala are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 19 as rain continue to lash central and northern districts.

Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on orange alert while Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall. No heavy rainfall alert has been issued for the southern districts, according to a 4 p.m. weather update by the India Meteorological Department on Thursday.

By Sunday

Indications are that the current strong spell is likely to taper off by Sunday.

A low pressure area has formed over west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal. The off-shore trough at mean sea level along south Gujarat-north Kerala coasts persists. Fishermen have been warned that squally weather is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast till July 22.

