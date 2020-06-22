Four NoRKs test positive in Pathanamthitta

Four more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. Eight persons were also cured on the day, a medical bulletin said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the district has gone up to 122.

New patients

A 44-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 15, a 66-year-old man who came from Maharashtra on June 8, a 54-year-old woman who came from Delhi on June 4 and a 50-year-old man who came from Dubai on June 10 tested positive on the day.

All of them have been hospitalised.

A total of 138 persons, including persons with COVID-19 symptoms, have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals.

Of this, 56 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 13 at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, 63 persons at the Firstline COVID-19 Treatment Centre at Menamthottom Hospital in Ranni and six others at various private hospitals in the district.

A total of 5,548 persons have been quarantined in the district as on Monday.

As many as 3,323 people among them have come from various other States and 1,663 from abroad while 562 others are contacts of COVID-19 patients.

A total of 1,153 persons have been placed in quarantine at 136 Corona Care Centres in the district.

Hotspot

Meanwhile, Mallappuzhasserry grama panchayat has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot from Sunday as the Health surveillance teams have identified as many as 490 primary and secondary contacts of an ASHA worker who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 a few days ago.

The district had reported 198 cases in all and 75 of them have been cured of the disease, according to an official bulletin.