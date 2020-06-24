Four NoRKs test positive in capital

Four Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday.

One of the four patients, a 33-year-old man from Pulluvila who had returned from Qatar on June 20, has been in home quarantine. He was shifted to the General Hospital.

Another positive case is that of a 41-year-old man from Pallikkal, who had returned from Kuwait on June 13. He was shifted from institutional quarantine to the General Hospital.

A 52-year-old woman from Navayikkulam, who had returned from Riyadh on June 13, had been in home quarantine. She was shifted to the SAT Hospital.

A 67-year-old man from Thirunelveli, who had returned from Nigeria on June 18, has been under observation at a hotel in the city. He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

As many as 1,141 people were newly put under observation in the district on Wednesday as part of steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

313 complete isolation

A total of 21,209 people are in quarantine in their houses and 1,471 in institutional quarantine centres, while 313 people completed their isolation period without any symptoms.

In various hospitals across the districts, 171 people are under observation. Thirty three people were admitted to the city’s hospitals on Wednesday with symptoms, while 35 were discharged.

A total of 501 samples were sent for tests on Wednesday.

The results of 355 samples were received. Screening tests were conducted on 3,983 people in 1,912 vehicles at the various check-posts.

At the Collectorate control room, 203 calls were received while 26 called in the mental health helpline.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, strict safety arrangements have been imposed on Karikkakom and Kadamkampally wards, which were declared as containment zones on Tuesday.

The roads leading to these wards have been barricaded. Steps have been taken to close down 37 shops that were found to be functioning in violation of the restrictions.

The police registered 48 cases under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance in the district on Wednesday. Petty cases were also registered against 181 for travelling without masks and action has been initiated against the owners of 10 vehicles for violating the restrictions.