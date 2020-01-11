Kerala

Four new fever cases at Karassery

Health workers at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, wearing facial masks and gloves on Saturday following the resurfing of new fever cases.

Health workers at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, wearing facial masks and gloves on Saturday following the resurfing of new fever cases.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

Six students and a teacher of a local school had been diagnosed with H1N1 fever

Four new fever cases were reported on Saturday from Karassery grama panchayat in Kozhikode district where over a hundred are under observation after six students and a teacher of a local school had been diagnosed with H1N1 fever.

According to Health Department sources, fever clinics were set up at the Anayamkunnu VMHM Higher Secondary School and the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Karassery. The four new cases were diagnosed from among 16 people examined at the school. Thirty-one people were given treatment for fever at the PHC.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 110 people with fever were under observation. They included seven pregnant women. Some others were removed from the list. A release said details of people under surveillance were being collected through a call centre set up at the Community Health Centre, Mukkom. The number is 0495 2297260. Health activists led by ward members visited houses in the panchayat. The fever clinic at the Karassery PHC would continue to function on Sunday, Dr. Jayasree said. Awareness classes would be held for schoolteachers and students, she added.

