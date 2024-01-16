Four new facilities opened on Calicut varsity campus

January 16, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Four new facilities that are expected to benefit students, researchers, and budding entrepreneurs were launched on the University of Calicut campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district on Tuesday.

They are a students’ service hub, a new building for the Internal Quality Assurance Cell-Directorate of Research, a Technology Business Incubator at the university’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, and a Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Inaugurating the facilities, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that the universities in Kerala were playing a key role in preserving secular values at a time some other higher educational institutions in the country were facilitating riots by communalising education and undermining history. Mr. Riyas said the proposal to develop a hub for industrial and tech-related ventures at Chenakkal on the university campus and construct a road from there to the Calicut International Airport could be considered.

University sources said the students’ services hub, a multi-purpose hall set up at the Pareeksha Bhavan, would have eight counters to help students. There would be two kiosks and an electronic token dispersing system. Videos explaining the methods to apply for various services at the Pareeksha Bhavan would be streamed through the three screens installed in the hall. One section officer and three section assistants would be posted at each counter.

The Technology Business Incubator would try to link the academic sector with the industry. At least 30 entrepreneurs can work from there. They will be given help to get their company registered and avail themselves of financial grants from various sources. At present, five companies have registered. The sources said the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, set up in association with the Kerala Startup Mission, would try to encourage new ventures by students and members of the public. The centre, spread across 8,00 sq. ft, can house 64 people.

