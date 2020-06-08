Kerala

Four new cases in Kannur

The number of COVID-19 patients continued to soar, with four more testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

The patients include three who returned from abroad and one from Mumbai.

Those who came from abroad include a 27-year-old man from Naduvil. He arrived from Bahrain at the Calicut airport on May 28. The others are a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both residents of Anthur, who arrived from Sharjah. A 58-year-old man, a native of Payyannur, who came from Mumbai on May 26 is the other positive case.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 262. Of them, 146 were discharged.

As many as 9,422 people are under observation. Of them, 175 are in hospitals and 9,247 in home quarantine.

