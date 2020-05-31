Four new cases in capital district

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday.

Three of the patients, two women and a man, had arrived from Kuwait last week, according to the Thiruvananthapuram district administration.

One of the women, aged 54 and hailing from Kattakada, had arrived from Kuwait via the Cochin International Airport on May 27. A 40-year-old woman, also from Kattakada, had arrived from Kuwait the next day.

A 42-year-old man hailing from Karavaram, Alamcode, had arrived from the Gulf nation on May 30.

The fourth patient, a man hailing from Anadu and who is aged 33, was admitted to the district hospital at Nedumangad on May 28. The man had reportedly visited Tamil Nadu the day before.

He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after he began displaying symptoms.

Prompt steps had been taken for tracing the contacts of the man, the district administration officials said on Sunday.

687 under surveillance

Meanwhile, 687 people were placed under disease surveillance in the capital district on Sunday.

As many as 278 people completed the observation period without exhibiting symptoms.

In all, 11,091 people are kept under surveillance as on Sunday. Of this, 9,505 people are in home quarantine and 1,474 people are in corona care centres.

As many as 90 people, 33 of them women, crossed over into Kerala through the inter-State border check-post at Inchivila on Sunday.

From other States

Eighty-seven people had travelled from Tamil Nadu, two from Karnataka, and one person from Andhra Pradesh, said district administration officials.

23 flights

A total of 1,622 passengers arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram airport in 23 domestic flights on Sunday.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had declared six grama panchayats in the capital district — Vamanapuram, Pullampara, Nellanad, Pulimath, Mudakkal, and Manickal — as containment zones, given the COVID-19 scenario.