Four new cases each in Kannur, Kasaragod

Four new COVID-19 cases each were identified in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday.

In Kannur, with the inclusion of four new cases, the number of positive cases has gone up to 64.

The district has a total of 8,574 people under observation who include 8,468 in home quarantine while 106 are in hospital.

As many 50 persons are in Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 8 in Thalassery General Hospital, 11 in Kannur District Hospital, 37 in COVID Treatment Care. So far, samples of 842 persons have been tested. The test results of 651 persons of the total 716 results received have turned negative.

In Kasaragod, the total number of cases has increased to 156 with four more cases on Thursday.

Three cases detected are children aged 19, 14, and 8 of the Gulf returnee from Kalanad who has been found positive for the disease.

The children contracted the disease from him. While another person found positive for the diseases is aged 46 had also returned from Dubai.

So far, there are 10,746 people who are under observation including 10,474 in home observation and 272 in hospita. A total of 1,878 samples have been sent for testing and 1,167 results have turned negative, said Dr. A.V. Ramda, Kasaragod District Medical Officer.