Four new cases as 14 recover in capital

Four people, including a KSRTC driver, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 14 recovered from their illness in the district on Tuesday.

The driver, a 40-year-old Thrissur native, is attached to the KSRTC’s Pappanamcode depot. Having arrived from his home town on his motorcycle on June 2, he rejoined duty the next day. Besides operating a regular trips, he has been engaged in transporting people who came from other States by trains to quarantine facilities and also till the inter-State border. He was hospitalised on Sunday. His throat swab was earlier collected.

A 28-year-old Malappuram native who works in a mobile phone shop in Manacaud was also diagnosed with COVID-19. He came from Malappuram on May 27 and was staying in Pettah. He was also hospitalised. A 30-year-old woman, from Varkala, and her two-year-old child also tested positive. They came from Chennai on June 14.

The government has declared Kattakada a hotspot. In addition to the six wards of the grama panchayat where restrictions came into effect a day ago, the district administration also declared the Amachal, Chandramangalam, Kulathummal and Plavoor wards as containment zones. Nearly 700 people were placed in quarantine after they reportedly came in close contact with the Kulathummal native ASHA worker who tested positive two days ago.

Cremated

The body of the 67-year old Vanchiyoor native who died after contracting the infection was cremated at the Shanthi Kavadom at Thycaud. As many as 13 health workers, including a doctor of the General Hospital where the deceased sought treatment, were placed in quarantine. Nearly 50 others, including his family members, are also being closely monitored for symptoms.

In all, 929 people were placed in quarantine on Tuesday. Thirty two symptomatic people were also admitted to various hospitals.

The City police booked 17 people under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for violating lockdown norms. As many as 161 people were also fined for failing to wear masks outdoors. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 119 cases and arrested 130 people. Besides, 298 people were also apprehended for not wearing masks.