Four NDRF teams to arrive in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 May 2020 23:04 IST

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be despatched to Kerala as part of the State’s arrangements for the coming southwest monsoon season.

The teams, which are expected here by Monday or Tuesday, will be deployed in Wayanad, Idukki, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said on Saturday. The four teams will complement the NDRF team stationed in Thrissur.

On the basis of a KSDMA recommendation, the State government had requested the NDRF to despatch 10 teams before the onset of the monsoon. An NDRF team, on an average, comprises 48 personnel.

