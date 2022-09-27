Four more PFI activists arrested for hartal-related violence

Over 300 arrests have been made in Kottayam in connection with the protests organised by the PFI in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
September 27, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Tuesday arrested four more activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in two separate cases registered in connection with hartal-related violence in the district on September 23.

In the first incident, the Ettumanur police arrested Nasarulla and Shemeer Salim, both natives of Kottayam, in connection with the attack on a bakery shop near Kottamuri during the hartal day. The remaining two persons, identified as Shanul Hameed and Muhammad Rafi, were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and damaging its glass panes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Over 300 arrests have been made in Kottayam in connection with the protests organised by the PFI in Kerala against the arrest of several of its leaders by Central agencies. Among them, 20-odd persons have been remanded in judicial custody while the remaining were released on station bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Kottayam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app