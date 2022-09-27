Four more PFI activists arrested for hartal-related violence

The police on Tuesday arrested four more activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in two separate cases registered in connection with hartal-related violence in the district on September 23.

In the first incident, the Ettumanur police arrested Nasarulla and Shemeer Salim, both natives of Kottayam, in connection with the attack on a bakery shop near Kottamuri during the hartal day. The remaining two persons, identified as Shanul Hameed and Muhammad Rafi, were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and damaging its glass panes.

Over 300 arrests have been made in Kottayam in connection with the protests organised by the PFI in Kerala against the arrest of several of its leaders by Central agencies. Among them, 20-odd persons have been remanded in judicial custody while the remaining were released on station bail.