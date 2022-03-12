Four more KSWDC hostels for women

KSWDC allocated ₹35.3 crore in the State budget

The Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) has been allocated ₹35.3 crore in the State budget for implementing various activities.

Besides the nine hostels run by the KSWDC, it has been allocated ₹1 crore for taking land on lease in four places and starting hostels, and ₹8 crore for constructing a building and starting a hostel.

An amount of ₹75 lakh has been set aside for starting an exclusive project consultancy wing for women, and ₹50 lakh for providing more training to the police as part of Bodhyam project. An amount of ₹2 crore has been earmarked for starting a satellite centre of the KSWDC’s Reach finishing school in Ernakulam and providing training in languages other than English in order for nurses to get employment in more countries abroad.

A statement from the KSWDC said it had succeeded in creating 70,000 jobs as part of the government policy to create maximum employment opportunities. The increased allocation for its loan schemes and skill development programmes in the budget would strengthen the KSWDC’s efforts in this direction.