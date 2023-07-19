ADVERTISEMENT

Four more hospitals secure quality assurance standard

July 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The NQAS certification is valid for three years, after which hospitals will have to undergo inspections again.

The Hindu Bureau

Four more public health institutions in the State have secured National Quality Assurance Standard certification.

These include Thrikkadavoor community health centre, Kollam; Udayanapuram Family Health Centre, Kottayam; FHC Sooranad South, Kollam; and Perumon FHC, Kollam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, a total of 164 health institutions in the State have secured NQAS certification. Ten hospitals have secured Laqshya certification also.

The NQAS certification is valid for three years, after which hospitals will have to undergo inspections again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US