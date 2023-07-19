Four more hospitals secure quality assurance standard

July 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

Four more public health institutions in the State have secured National Quality Assurance Standard certification.

These include Thrikkadavoor community health centre, Kollam; Udayanapuram Family Health Centre, Kottayam; FHC Sooranad South, Kollam; and Perumon FHC, Kollam.

With this, a total of 164 health institutions in the State have secured NQAS certification. Ten hospitals have secured Laqshya certification also.

The NQAS certification is valid for three years, after which hospitals will have to undergo inspections again.

