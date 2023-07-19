HamberMenu
Four more hospitals secure quality assurance standard

The NQAS certification is valid for three years, after which hospitals will have to undergo inspections again.

July 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four more public health institutions in the State have secured National Quality Assurance Standard certification.

These include Thrikkadavoor community health centre, Kollam; Udayanapuram Family Health Centre, Kottayam; FHC Sooranad South, Kollam; and Perumon FHC, Kollam.

With this, a total of 164 health institutions in the State have secured NQAS certification. Ten hospitals have secured Laqshya certification also.

