Four more COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

25 June 2020 20:22 IST

Four more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Thursday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said all the four had come from Kuwait. They are a 50-year-old resident of Madikai, a 47-year-old native of Pallikkara, a 47-year-old native of Pulur Periya, and a 43-year-old resident of Kanhangad.

While there are fresh cases, the district had some respite as eight infected persons were discharged from hospital. Meanwhile, 5,712 persons are under observation. They include 5,320 in home observation and 392 in institutional quarantine.

