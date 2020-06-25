Kerala

Four more COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

Four more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Thursday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said all the four had come from Kuwait. They are a 50-year-old resident of Madikai, a 47-year-old native of Pallikkara, a 47-year-old native of Pulur Periya, and a 43-year-old resident of Kanhangad.

While there are fresh cases, the district had some respite as eight infected persons were discharged from hospital. Meanwhile, 5,712 persons are under observation. They include 5,320 in home observation and 392 in institutional quarantine.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 8:24:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/four-more-covid-19-cases-in-kasaragod/article31916743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY