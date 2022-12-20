Four more cases registered in TTP job scam

December 20, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four more cases have been registered by the City police in connection with the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTP) job scam.

As complaints continued to pour in at various police stations, the Cantonment police have registered three more cases, while the Poojappura police have registered one case. As a result, the extent of the job fraud continued to grow with three police stations including Venjaramoodu police station registering as many as six cases.

With the investigation currently conducted by separate police units, senior police officials have indicated the possibility of a special investigation team being constituted for the probe. The District Crime Branch could also be handed over the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Venjaramoodu police have gained custody of the prime accused Divya Jyothi. The investigation team remained confident her questioning could shed further light regarding the modus operandi of the racketeers. More people are also suspected to have involvement in the scam.

The police also inspected the TTP headquarters in Kochuveli for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The sleuths are learnt to have seized several documents from the cabin of the company’s deputy general manager (marketing and legal) N. Sasikumaran Thampi including the biodata of several job aspirants.