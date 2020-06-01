Kerala

Four more cases in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta reported four more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 50.

A 26-year-old pregnant woman who came to her home at Kulanad from Bahrain on May 22, a 30-year-old woman who reached her home at Manthuka from Kuwait on May 26, a 36-year-old woman of Kadambanad who came from Kuwait on May 26, and a 25-year-old man who came to his home village of Cherukol from Kuwait on May 27 were the four persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Cure and care

A total of 21 persons were cured of the infection and 30 patients are undergoing treatment as on Monday.

A total of 26 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pathanamthitta itself while the remaining four persons at hospitals outside the district, according to an official bulletin. Also, 4,103 persons were placed in quarantine.

The bulletin said a total of 226 nasal and throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha were tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.

Survey

A survey conducted by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, has revealed that 4,819 schoolchildren in Pathanamthitta do not have access to television or the Internet, which will in effect keep them out of the newly launched hi-tech teaching sessions.

Education Department sources told The Hindu that efforts were under way to provide either of the two facilities to these children by next week itself.

As per the survey, the number of students in the district, from Classes 1 to 12, in the previous academic year was 1,02,341.

